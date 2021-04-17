© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Twitter: The Free Speech Wing of the Free Speech Party (it's #Veritas)
Follow
2
Share
Report
60 views • April 17, 2021
Jason Whitlock was suspended for tweeting out that Black Lives Matter founder, Patrice canned coolers, purchased a home in tapanga canyon, with a low density of Black people, making fun of her. Project veritas, and James O'Keefe, we're permanently banned from Twitter under completely false pretenses.
Twitter and big tech have become no more than a tool of the leftist enforcers who wish to bring a 1984 Orwellian Utopia to the world.
#ProjectVeritas #twitter #JasonWhitlock
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Twitter and big tech have become no more than a tool of the leftist enforcers who wish to bring a 1984 Orwellian Utopia to the world.
#ProjectVeritas #twitter #JasonWhitlock
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.