🔴 Live | Shine Bright with God’s Zoe Life! | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

In this insightful video, you’ll explore the critical difference between religion and a personal relationship with God. If you’ve felt constrained by traditional worship and sought emotional release elsewhere, this message encourages you to find fulfillment in a relationship with Jesus Christ.
With powerful scripture references, you’ll discover God as a loving Father who invites you into a life of rest and peace (Zoe life). By shifting your focus to Christ, you can experience transformation and prosperity, just as Joseph did (Genesis 39:3).
Join this journey to uncover how embracing the Zoe life within you can bring light to the world and reveal the glory of God.
Shine Bright with God’s Zoe Life!
Zoe Youth Festival 2024
Prophetic Time | 21 April 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
