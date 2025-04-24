🔴 Live | Shine Bright with God’s Zoe Life! | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔴 Live | Shine Bright with God's Zoe Life! | Prophet Ezekiah Francis
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
27 followers
4 views • 1 week ago

In this insightful video, you’ll explore the critical difference between religion and a personal relationship with God. If you’ve felt constrained by traditional worship and sought emotional release elsewhere, this message encourages you to find fulfillment in a relationship with Jesus Christ.


With powerful scripture references, you’ll discover God as a loving Father who invites you into a life of rest and peace (Zoe life). By shifting your focus to Christ, you can experience transformation and prosperity, just as Joseph did (Genesis 39:3).


Join this journey to uncover how embracing the Zoe life within you can bring light to the world and reveal the glory of God.


Shine Bright with God’s Zoe Life!

Zoe Youth Festival 2024

Prophetic Time | 21 April 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/PpWNgvk5bRA


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/wsQSEn5OQ0c


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/gQgSjzyPdsE


Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/vhklWRQZYhI


Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/zYwt_RF9lz8


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore


https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


https://tr.ee/SOW



– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit

