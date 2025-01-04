THE CATFISH AWARDS?!?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, I discuss societal beauty standards and the implications of hyper-sexualized representations of women, sparked by H. Pearl Davis's commentary. I analyze the disparity between curated online images and reality, questioning how these affect self-perception and relationships.
Emphasizing the need to prioritize integrity and character over appearance, I use the Garden of Eden metaphor to highlight the flaws in valuing looks. I advocate for authenticity and self-acceptance, exploring the psychological impacts of these beauty standards and their role in modern dating. Ultimately, I encourage listeners to focus on genuine connections and personal growth over conforming to unrealistic beauty ideals.
GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!
https://peacefulparenting.com/
Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!
Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!
See you soon!
https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022