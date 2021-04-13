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SARS-CoV-2 does not cause COVID-19, says Dr Judy Mikovits
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131 views • April 13, 2021
9 December 2020
Dr Judy Mikovits, a molecular biologist, is one of my favourite scientists, mainly because of her bravery and integrity.
Wikipedia’s entry is brilliant for all the wrong reasons.
Judy Anne Mikovits (born 1957 or 1958) is a former American research scientist who is known for her discredited medical claims, such as that murine endogenous retroviruses are linked to chronic fatigue syndrome. As an outgrowth of these claims, she has engaged in anti-vaccination activism, promoted conspiracy theories, and been accused of scientific misconduct. She has made false claims about vaccines, COVID-19 and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), among others.
As research director of CFS research organization Whittemore Peterson Institute (WPI) from 2006 to 2011, Mikovits led an effort that reported in 2009 that a retrovirus known as xenotropic murine leukemia virus-related virus (XMRV) was associated with CFS and might have a causal role. However, following widespread criticism, the paper was retracted on December 22, 2011, by the journal Science.
In November 2011, she was arrested and held on charges that she stole laboratory notebooks and a computer from WPI, but she was released after five days and the charges were later dropped.
Nobody cares about Wikipedia, but the takeaway is that her extensive research threatened the establishment.
After all, why would a scientist be followed by the FBI; be arrested and released for no reason; have her family intimated by government officials in the early hours of the morning; be followed by a driver taking photos of her; and even have her lab raided?
No matter what her apparent crime is, that’s not how a medical researcher should be treated if she’s done something wrong.
And, as it turns out, she committed no crime.
But she was destroyed in the process.
Judy joined me last night on Jerm Warfare for an explosive conversation that was watched by over a thousand people before I took it off YouTube and uploaded it to my (newly created) private video server.
Since YouTube openly states that it prohibits content not aligned with WHO propaganda, I knew last night’s show would be removed. Which is why I beat YouTube to it.
Please watch it and email me your thoughts.
Source: Jerm Warfare https://jermwarfare.com/blog/dr-judy-mikovits
Dr Judy Mikovits, a molecular biologist, is one of my favourite scientists, mainly because of her bravery and integrity.
Wikipedia’s entry is brilliant for all the wrong reasons.
Judy Anne Mikovits (born 1957 or 1958) is a former American research scientist who is known for her discredited medical claims, such as that murine endogenous retroviruses are linked to chronic fatigue syndrome. As an outgrowth of these claims, she has engaged in anti-vaccination activism, promoted conspiracy theories, and been accused of scientific misconduct. She has made false claims about vaccines, COVID-19 and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), among others.
As research director of CFS research organization Whittemore Peterson Institute (WPI) from 2006 to 2011, Mikovits led an effort that reported in 2009 that a retrovirus known as xenotropic murine leukemia virus-related virus (XMRV) was associated with CFS and might have a causal role. However, following widespread criticism, the paper was retracted on December 22, 2011, by the journal Science.
In November 2011, she was arrested and held on charges that she stole laboratory notebooks and a computer from WPI, but she was released after five days and the charges were later dropped.
Nobody cares about Wikipedia, but the takeaway is that her extensive research threatened the establishment.
After all, why would a scientist be followed by the FBI; be arrested and released for no reason; have her family intimated by government officials in the early hours of the morning; be followed by a driver taking photos of her; and even have her lab raided?
No matter what her apparent crime is, that’s not how a medical researcher should be treated if she’s done something wrong.
And, as it turns out, she committed no crime.
But she was destroyed in the process.
Judy joined me last night on Jerm Warfare for an explosive conversation that was watched by over a thousand people before I took it off YouTube and uploaded it to my (newly created) private video server.
Since YouTube openly states that it prohibits content not aligned with WHO propaganda, I knew last night’s show would be removed. Which is why I beat YouTube to it.
Please watch it and email me your thoughts.
Source: Jerm Warfare https://jermwarfare.com/blog/dr-judy-mikovits
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