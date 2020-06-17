God's Utopia (A Place Where Everything is Perfect)

Utopia - an imagined place or state of things in which everything is perfect

The bible is our manual to utopia

B.I.B.L.E = Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth

B.I.B.L.E = Basic Instructions Before Living Eternally



Genesis 1:31 – The 6th day God saw that everything was good.

Genesis 2:1-3 – Heavens and earth were finished and then gave us HOPE!



Jesus said, do not store up treasures on earth. Why?

Store up treasures for yourselves in heaven, where neither moth nor rust spoils (Matthew 6:20)

John 14:2-6 – Jesus is preparing a place for us and shows us the way, truth and life!

John 16:33 – In Christ you might have peace. In the world you shall have tribulation

Romans 8:18-21 – Man to be delivered from the bondage of corruption into freedom and glory

Matthew 6:33-34 – Seek first the kingdom and His righteousness

Proverbs 14:12- There is a way which seems right to a man, but the end thereof is the way of death.

I know that the way of man is not in himself; it is not in man who walks to direct his steps. (Jer. 10:23)

Mark 1:14-15 - Jesus proclaims the gospel of the kingdom of God, saying, "The time has been fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is near at hand; repent, and believe in the gospel."

Mankind's dystopia

John 12:3-8 - There will always be poor among u

Every race has had an opportunity to rule the world

America melting pot

“Nothing new under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1:9)

All religions failed utopia

Satan’s beast power brings in a dystopia of 3.5 years of peace with a one world government (Daniel 9:27)

Millennium type of Utopia

Isaiah 26:1-9 – the people of the earth will learn how to obtain utopia!



If u are selfish it stops utopia

Isaiah 52:1 - Wickedness can't exist in utopia

There won't be stealing

There won't be lying

There won't be coveting

Acts 2:38 - Then Peter said to them, "Repent and be baptized each one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and you yourselves shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.