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My Sweet Lord (Live) with Billy Preston, Eric Clapton & Paul McCartney
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20 views • July 22, 2021
Billy Preston - My Sweet Lord (Live)
Music video by Billy Preston performing My Sweet Lord (Live). © 2017 Oops Publishing, Limited, Under exclusive license to Craft Recordings, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc.
UMG (on behalf of Craft Recordings); LatinAutorPerf, Concord Music Publishing, Global Music Rights LLC, CMRRA, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - SonyATV, and 12 Music Rights Societies
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LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Music video by Billy Preston performing My Sweet Lord (Live). © 2017 Oops Publishing, Limited, Under exclusive license to Craft Recordings, a division of Concord Music Group, Inc.
UMG (on behalf of Craft Recordings); LatinAutorPerf, Concord Music Publishing, Global Music Rights LLC, CMRRA, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - SonyATV, and 12 Music Rights Societies
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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