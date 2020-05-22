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Biden asks Amy Klobuchar to undergo vetting for VP: Report
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10 views • May 22, 2020
The Washington Examiner's Byron York talks to FOX Business' Elizabeth MacDonald about former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly asking Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to undergo vetting to be his potential running mate.
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