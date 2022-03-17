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So This Is What They've Been Hiding
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101 views • March 17, 2022
Russell Brand. 3-11-2022.
Claims that Ukraine has biological weapons labs have been labelled as conspiracy theory. But with a high-ranking diplomat confirming this week that Ukraine has biological research facilities, does this further raise the need for transparency around this complex war?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCr7zkPAm1Y
Claims that Ukraine has biological weapons labs have been labelled as conspiracy theory. But with a high-ranking diplomat confirming this week that Ukraine has biological research facilities, does this further raise the need for transparency around this complex war?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCr7zkPAm1Y
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