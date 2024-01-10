SCOTUS Should Issue Wrong Ruling Against Trump for Good Reason: Legal Expert

A Yale law professor is advising that the Supreme Court rule against Donald Trump in the Colorado ballot case — not because it’s the constitutional thing to do, but to avoid a “grave crisis.” Paul Kahn implies that keeping Trump off some state ballots would prevent his reelection and therefore a host of other crises that would arise should he win. TNA’s Joe Wolverton, J.D., weighs in on Kahn’s analysis.

Other stories included in this episode:

@ 11:47 | Anti-Trump Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis may be more corrupt than previously known. She’s now attracting attention thanks to a lawsuit claiming that she improperly hired a romantic partner to help prosecute the case;

@ 22:43 | Dr. Anthony Fauci seems to have developed amnesia, as evidenced by the number of times he said he “did not recall” when asked Covid-related questions;

@ 33:00 | John Birch Society CEO Bill Hahn discusses why, in this time of such blatant corruption, it’s even more important that we support our local police and keep them independent.