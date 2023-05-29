The Active Downgrade Of America

The mega corporation Blackrock has instituted a points system known as the Corporate Equality Index. This system undermines the Republic and capitalism by introducing a woke ideology into western civilization. Marxism is now infecting western civilization from the top down.It is essential that all woke businesses are boycotted. To continue to support open satanism, pedophilia, and eventual communism is to continue your own demise.
