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Daniel Estulin Uncovers The Real Truth About Covid-19 | The Bill Gates Connection
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90 views • May 05, 2020
#DanielEstulin #ThePowerHour #TheGreatDepression
In the past month, an abrupt downturn in the global economy, triggered but not caused by a coronavirus, came as a shock to most people. What few people understand, including the so-called experts, is that there will be no recovery at all. An extremely rapid decline of the world economy has just started and will be devastating in the next 6-12 months. With the global economic contraction approaching, we need to prepare for it immediately. What are the political, economic, and social consequences of the “new normal.” Where do we go from here? What will the new normal world look like and how can you navigate through it?
Daniel Estulin has published 14 books, among which figure The True Story of The Bilderberg Club, which was an international bestseller.
Listen Live | Weekdays | 11 am - 1 pm CT | www.thepowerhour.com | Live Call-in: 844-769-2944
In the past month, an abrupt downturn in the global economy, triggered but not caused by a coronavirus, came as a shock to most people. What few people understand, including the so-called experts, is that there will be no recovery at all. An extremely rapid decline of the world economy has just started and will be devastating in the next 6-12 months. With the global economic contraction approaching, we need to prepare for it immediately. What are the political, economic, and social consequences of the “new normal.” Where do we go from here? What will the new normal world look like and how can you navigate through it?
Daniel Estulin has published 14 books, among which figure The True Story of The Bilderberg Club, which was an international bestseller.
Listen Live | Weekdays | 11 am - 1 pm CT | www.thepowerhour.com | Live Call-in: 844-769-2944
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