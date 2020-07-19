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Hospital Craziness Concerning events
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35 views • July 19, 2020
So this happened to us Friday 07/17/2020. These were some crazy events and I had to look some things up later to see why it happened. Would love to know if this has happened to anyone else.
This should concern each of us. This is an over reach to say the least.
This should concern each of us. This is an over reach to say the least.
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