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The IFL On US Sports Net Featuring The Game Of The Week and Insider News!
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The Indoor Football League 2022 campaign is underway! I know you can't get enough of this funky stuff!
Today's show is brought to you by Ticket Network
See the IFL Live
- https://bit.ly/IFLTickets22 -
Motely Crue, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett in the Stadium Tour 2022
- https://bit.ly/TheStadiumTours -
and BodyFit from BBcom
Ready To Transform?
- https://bbcom.me/3pFIdyO -
Part one:
Game Week with the Arizona Rattlers Episode 1
Part two:
Commissioner Todd Tryon recaps Week 1 and spotlights the Game of the Week!
From The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.USSportsRadio.Net -
As we go into week two, we take a look at our game of the week (but aren't the all?) and get an insiders' look at said game up close and personal with coaches, highlights and more.
Today's show is brought to you by Ticket Network
See the IFL Live
- https://bit.ly/IFLTickets22 -
Motely Crue, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett in the Stadium Tour 2022
- https://bit.ly/TheStadiumTours -
and BodyFit from BBcom
Ready To Transform?
- https://bbcom.me/3pFIdyO -
Part one:
Game Week with the Arizona Rattlers Episode 1
Part two:
Commissioner Todd Tryon recaps Week 1 and spotlights the Game of the Week!
From The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.USSportsRadio.Net -
As we go into week two, we take a look at our game of the week (but aren't the all?) and get an insiders' look at said game up close and personal with coaches, highlights and more.
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