RUSSIA sank a 150-Meter-Long BRITISH Drone Carrier with the help of the Rarest Cruise Missile KH-22

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Indeed, Russia's massive missile strikes on the Odessa region have been ongoing for over a week. As a result, the efficiency of Ukraine's port infrastructure has already decreased by 50%. Moreover, Russia has also significantly increased the number of missile strikes on ships that are not only in the ports of Odessa, but also those heading towards these seaports. For example, yesterday, Russian missiles simultaneously hit. ................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
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