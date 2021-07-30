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SPECIAL OFFER! Why you should read the first book of The China Trilogy, “44 Days Backpacking in China".
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30 views • July 30, 2021
In writing 44 Days, I traveled 12,500km on foot, by bus and local trains in six of the poorest regions of China, including the Tibetan Plateau, talking with hundreds of locals (in Mandarin, of course) during all my visits:
Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Gansu, Sichuan, Yunnan and Guizhou.
I trekked through some of the remotest areas of China, where few foreigners step foot, taking back roads, local transportation, eating and staying in the simplest of dives – where real, salt-of-the-earth Chinese people live and work.
44 Days covers all aspects of Chinese culture and society:
Food, clothing, languages, minorities, geography, geology, art, architecture, literature, development, infrastructure, governance, politics, ancient and modern history.
All the while comparing what I experienced and saw with my seven years living and working in China, 1990-1997. The changes were stupendous, jaw dropping and caused me to deeply reflect on how it all fits in with the West and future of the 21st century.
44 Days includes a 1,000-word English-Chinese-Pinyin glossary, so you do not miss out on a thing, and 125 beautiful photographs taken by me, on the ground, throughout the journey. I recently sold out my private print copies of 44 Days.
Fear not, the fabulously eye-catching COLOR E-BOOK version was never released. However, I am now making available in non-DRM Apple/Epub and Kindle/Mobi formats, for only US$11/€10, which can be sent to you as an email attachment!
The visuals in the print version are already spectacular. In full-color, 44 Days is just that more gorgeous.
Trust me, there is no other China travel book like 44 Days. Very few foreigners have my Mandarin language capabilities AND the willingness to hard travel in some of the roughest - yet such beautiful and sublime regions of China. It is an unforgettable learning journey of culture, society and history, that blends in modern day geopolitics, and makes you a real expert on the Chinese people!
Use either FundRazr or PayPal below and then email me. My address is [email protected], to confirm you sent the money and which format you prefer. Both take bank cards too.
Enjoy your vicarious 44 Days traveling across China and I’m looking forward to hearing from you!
Sino-Best, Jeff
https://fundrazr.com/CRRS_2021_fundraiser?ref=ab_78aX23
https://www.paypal.me/ChinaRisingRadioSino
Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Gansu, Sichuan, Yunnan and Guizhou.
I trekked through some of the remotest areas of China, where few foreigners step foot, taking back roads, local transportation, eating and staying in the simplest of dives – where real, salt-of-the-earth Chinese people live and work.
44 Days covers all aspects of Chinese culture and society:
Food, clothing, languages, minorities, geography, geology, art, architecture, literature, development, infrastructure, governance, politics, ancient and modern history.
All the while comparing what I experienced and saw with my seven years living and working in China, 1990-1997. The changes were stupendous, jaw dropping and caused me to deeply reflect on how it all fits in with the West and future of the 21st century.
44 Days includes a 1,000-word English-Chinese-Pinyin glossary, so you do not miss out on a thing, and 125 beautiful photographs taken by me, on the ground, throughout the journey. I recently sold out my private print copies of 44 Days.
Fear not, the fabulously eye-catching COLOR E-BOOK version was never released. However, I am now making available in non-DRM Apple/Epub and Kindle/Mobi formats, for only US$11/€10, which can be sent to you as an email attachment!
The visuals in the print version are already spectacular. In full-color, 44 Days is just that more gorgeous.
Trust me, there is no other China travel book like 44 Days. Very few foreigners have my Mandarin language capabilities AND the willingness to hard travel in some of the roughest - yet such beautiful and sublime regions of China. It is an unforgettable learning journey of culture, society and history, that blends in modern day geopolitics, and makes you a real expert on the Chinese people!
Use either FundRazr or PayPal below and then email me. My address is [email protected], to confirm you sent the money and which format you prefer. Both take bank cards too.
Enjoy your vicarious 44 Days traveling across China and I’m looking forward to hearing from you!
Sino-Best, Jeff
https://fundrazr.com/CRRS_2021_fundraiser?ref=ab_78aX23
https://www.paypal.me/ChinaRisingRadioSino
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