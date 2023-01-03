I, Pet Goat II, revisited — details omitted — (Part II)

A condensed list of references
Source 1: https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM I, pet goat II
Source 2: https://youtu.be/Zm64taHWrno
I, Pet Goat II, revisited details omitted Part I
Source 3: https://libguides.nybg.org/waterlilyandlotus
Water Lily and Lotus -- Incomparable Beauties: Home
Source 4: https://worldofgardenplants.com/water-lily-vs-lotus/
Water Lily vs Lotus: What’s The Difference Between Them?
Source 5: https://qz.com/991000/trumps-big-shiny-gift-to-the-pope-reveals-what-he-really-cares-about/
GIFTING DIPLOMACY - Trump's big shiny gift to the pope reveals what he really cares about
Source 6: https://biblehub.com/isaiah/14-13.htm
https://biblehub.com/
Published by Bible Hub
Source 7: https://www.ncregister.com/news/white-house-pope-francis-has-said-there-s-a-moral-obligation-to-get-vaccinated
White House: Pope Francis Has Said There's a 'Moral Obligation' to Get Vaccinated
Source 8: http://www.gogeometry.com/geometry/real-world/statue-of-liberty/statue-of-liberty-base-star-polygon-golden-rectangle.html
The Base of the Statue of Liberty, Hendecagram, Star Polygon of 11 Vertices. HTML5 Animation.
Source 9: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hendecagram#/media/File:Flickr_-_The_U.S._Army_-_The_Golden_Knights_land_at_Statue_of_Liberty_in_New_York_City_(2).jpg
The U.S. Army - The Golden Knights land at Statue of Liberty in New York City
Source 10: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phosphorus_(morning_star)#/media/File:Lucifer_(the_morning_star)._Engraving_by_G.H._Frezza,_1704,_Wellcome_V0035916.jpg
Lucifer [the morning star].
Source 11: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phosphorus_(morning_star)
Phosphorus (morning star)
Source 12: https://youtu.be/4qyzb3CyL2g
Donald J Trump is symbolically portrayed in the animation I pet, goat II
Source 13: https://glorioushinduism.com/2016/12/02/brahma/
Home » Gods and Divine Beings » Brahma; Brahma
Source 14: https://youtu.be/-yLYCsjCLxs
(2 Corinthians 6:14) "Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers."
Source 15: http://www.lahilden.com/plugins/p2_news/printarticle.php?p2_articleid=195
The Lotus Flower's History and Symbolism
Source 16: https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/fleur-de-lys
Fleur-de-lys
Source 17: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Orleans_Saints#/media/File:New_Orleans_Saints_logo.svg
New Orleans Saints' Fleur-de-lis logo Ineligible for copyright
Source 18: https://youtu.be/7qdCzYv2wbE
Pope Francis & Donald Trump's Meeting - Bound by the Devil’s Lotus Flower
Source 19: https://time.com/5303844/donald-trump-king-cover/
The Story Behind TIME's Trump 'King Me' Cover
Source 20: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Warp_Speed
Operation Warp Speed
Source 21: https://mastersofhealthnetwork.wordpress.com/2012/08/31/antahkarana-ancient-symbol-of-healing/
ANTAHKARANA – ANCIENT SYMBOL OF HEALING
Source 22: https://youtu.be/90_MUU3o50s
Antahkarana
Source 23: https://slideplayer.com/slide/15434886/
Esoteric astrology and where we left off.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.