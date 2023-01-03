Create New Account
I, Pet Goat II, revisited — details omitted — (Part II)
Trump: the son of perdition
Published a day ago |

A condensed list of references


Source 1: https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM I, pet goat II


Source 2: https://youtu.be/Zm64taHWrno

I, Pet Goat II, revisited details omitted Part I


Source 3: https://libguides.nybg.org/waterlilyandlotus

Water Lily and Lotus -- Incomparable Beauties: Home


Source 4: https://worldofgardenplants.com/water-lily-vs-lotus/

Water Lily vs Lotus: What’s The Difference Between Them?


Source 5: https://qz.com/991000/trumps-big-shiny-gift-to-the-pope-reveals-what-he-really-cares-about/

GIFTING DIPLOMACY - Trump's big shiny gift to the pope reveals what he really cares about


Source 6: https://biblehub.com/isaiah/14-13.htm

https://biblehub.com/

Published by Bible Hub


Source 7: https://www.ncregister.com/news/white-house-pope-francis-has-said-there-s-a-moral-obligation-to-get-vaccinated

White House: Pope Francis Has Said There's a 'Moral Obligation' to Get Vaccinated


Source 8: http://www.gogeometry.com/geometry/real-world/statue-of-liberty/statue-of-liberty-base-star-polygon-golden-rectangle.html

The Base of the Statue of Liberty, Hendecagram, Star Polygon of 11 Vertices. HTML5 Animation.


Source 9: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hendecagram#/media/File:Flickr_-_The_U.S._Army_-_The_Golden_Knights_land_at_Statue_of_Liberty_in_New_York_City_(2).jpg

The U.S. Army - The Golden Knights land at Statue of Liberty in New York City


Source 10: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phosphorus_(morning_star)#/media/File:Lucifer_(the_morning_star)._Engraving_by_G.H._Frezza,_1704,_Wellcome_V0035916.jpg

Lucifer [the morning star]. 


Source 11: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phosphorus_(morning_star)

Phosphorus (morning star)


Source 12: https://youtu.be/4qyzb3CyL2g

Donald J Trump is symbolically portrayed in the animation I pet, goat II


Source 13: https://glorioushinduism.com/2016/12/02/brahma/

Home » Gods and Divine Beings » Brahma; Brahma


Source 14: https://youtu.be/-yLYCsjCLxs

(2 Corinthians 6:14) "Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers."


Source 15: http://www.lahilden.com/plugins/p2_news/printarticle.php?p2_articleid=195

The Lotus Flower's History and Symbolism


Source 16: https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/fleur-de-lys

Fleur-de-lys


Source 17: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Orleans_Saints#/media/File:New_Orleans_Saints_logo.svg

New Orleans Saints' Fleur-de-lis logo Ineligible for copyright


Source 18: https://youtu.be/7qdCzYv2wbE

Pope Francis & Donald Trump's Meeting - Bound by the Devil’s Lotus Flower


Source 19: https://time.com/5303844/donald-trump-king-cover/


The Story Behind TIME's Trump 'King Me' Cover


Source 20: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Warp_Speed

Operation Warp Speed


Source 21: https://mastersofhealthnetwork.wordpress.com/2012/08/31/antahkarana-ancient-symbol-of-healing/

ANTAHKARANA – ANCIENT SYMBOL OF HEALING


Source 22: https://youtu.be/90_MUU3o50s

Antahkarana


Source 23: https://slideplayer.com/slide/15434886/

Esoteric astrology and where we left off.

Keywords
trumpevilmystery schoolsdonald trumpnew world ordersatanicmk ultrapredictive programmingfreemasonrywitchcraftsorcerynew agemystery babylonsatan worshipsubliminalspet goatthe little hornipetgoat2orphic egg

