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Pope Tells Students to Stop Preaching Jesus!
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109 views • December 29, 2019
This Pope actually told the students they need to stop sharing their faith. And the words he used to say it? WOW!
Many can see with their own eyes now that 2 Thessalonians 2:3 HAS BEEN FULFILLED!
All links to prophetic and historic info mentioned in this video are listed in my poGm blog entry at: https://www.remnantofgod.net:543/wp/index.php/2019/12/23/pope-to-students-stop-preaching-jesus/
WE HAVE LITTLE TIME LEFT - WANT TO KNOW WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT? GET THIS BOOK: https://vbates.com/product/the-spirit-of-prophecy-volume-4/
Main site: https://www.RemnantofGod.org
PLEASE Subscribe and SHARE :)
Many can see with their own eyes now that 2 Thessalonians 2:3 HAS BEEN FULFILLED!
All links to prophetic and historic info mentioned in this video are listed in my poGm blog entry at: https://www.remnantofgod.net:543/wp/index.php/2019/12/23/pope-to-students-stop-preaching-jesus/
WE HAVE LITTLE TIME LEFT - WANT TO KNOW WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT? GET THIS BOOK: https://vbates.com/product/the-spirit-of-prophecy-volume-4/
Main site: https://www.RemnantofGod.org
PLEASE Subscribe and SHARE :)
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