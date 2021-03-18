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Tanzania COVID Skeptic PRESIDENT DIED yesterday, what does that mean for Tanzania, Hugo Talks
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81 views • March 18, 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/v/CNGsKR
Anti Vax President of Tanzania John Magufuli who in having no cases of Covid in the whole country would not entertain the Covid Jab. He once said God has cured the country of Covid_19. The new incoming president is Samia Suluhu Hassan who is a member of the World Economic Forum. Are policies for people in Tanzania likely to change from being vaccine free.
Anti Vax President of Tanzania John Magufuli who in having no cases of Covid in the whole country would not entertain the Covid Jab. He once said God has cured the country of Covid_19. The new incoming president is Samia Suluhu Hassan who is a member of the World Economic Forum. Are policies for people in Tanzania likely to change from being vaccine free.
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