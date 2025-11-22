© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎤 Nicki Minaj Speaks on Violence Against Christians in Nigeria 🇳🇬 at the United Nations 🇺🇳
When a global superstar uses her platform to highlight Christian persecution in Nigeria, the world can’t just look away.
Celebrities speak up for many causes.
Very few speak up for persecuted Christians.
If Nicki is calling attention to the slaughter, then this issue is finally breaking into the mainstream.
Pray for Nigeria. Speak for Nigeria.