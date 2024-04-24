Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 19, 2024

Episode 2263 - Green show today. Austin is on fire! Top ten foods were tested toxic with glyphosate. 50 cent has a word for Biden. What was the Milgram Experiment? Why are people so obedient to toxic authority? The truth about Gardasil. Don’t experiment on pregnant women! Dangers of psychiatric drugs. Excellent must listen broadcast. Plus much more!
