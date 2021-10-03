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BILL COOPER'S FULL PREDICTION (BEST QUALITY)
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399 views • October 03, 2021
Description from XENDRIUS
This the best version of Bill Cooper's "9/11 NWO prediction" about a coming attack that would be blamed on Osama bin Laden. The Illuminati killed him 2 months later on November 5th. Just like they killed the Director of "Gray State" who was making a movie about the Illuminati police state.
This the best version of Bill Cooper's "9/11 NWO prediction" about a coming attack that would be blamed on Osama bin Laden. The Illuminati killed him 2 months later on November 5th. Just like they killed the Director of "Gray State" who was making a movie about the Illuminati police state.
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