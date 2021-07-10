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9/11 LATEST - Exposing Nist's Fraud in Court: Mick Harrison and Ted Walter Discuss The Lawsuit Filed
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62 views • July 10, 2021
Public Interest Attorney Mick Harrison and Ae911truth Director of Strategy Ted Walter Join Host Andy Steele to Discuss the Lawsuit That Ae911truth Will Soon File Against Nist Over the Agency’s Unlawful Response to the Damning Request for Correction That Ae911truth Submitted Last Year in an Attempt to Compel the Agency to Revise Its Report on World Trade Center Building 7. Ted Walter Is the Director of Strategy and Development Here at Ae911truth. Prior to Taking That Role, He Was the Director of Nyc Can's 2009 Ballot Initiative as Well as Its 2014 High-rise Safety Initiative, and He Was a Volunteer Campaign Manager for Ae911truth's Rethink 9/11 Campaign Back in 2013. And as I Mentioned, He's Joined by Mick Harrison, Who Is the Director of Litigation for the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. He Is a Public Interest Attorney and a Graduate Summa Cum Laude of the University of the District of Columbia School of Law. He Has a National Practice That Focuses on Cases That Involve Whistleblower Protection, Government Accountability, Corporate Fraud, and Dangers to Public Health or the Environment. And Over the Last 25 Years, He Has Worked in Partnership on Such Cases With the Government Accountability Project, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, He Chemical Weapons Working Group, the National Sierra Club, Greenpeace, and Vietnam Veterans Organizations as Well, Along With Other Groups, So He Knows What He's Doing, and He's Taking on the Establishment Time After Time, and of Course, This Is Our Issue. This Is a Very Important One. Both These Guys Have Worked Very Hard to Bring This Issue to Some Kind of Conclusion, Some Kind of Justice.
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