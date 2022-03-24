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The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia w/ VT Editor Mike Harris (2of3)
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118 views • March 24, 2022
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Mike Harris, Financial Editor of Veterans Today, rejoins the program to discuss his research and article titled "The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia". His research and article, which he co-authored with Dr. Preston James, catapulted the Khazarian Mafia into the consciousness of the world. The article has had over 100 million views and the Khazarian Mafia is now a concept and term used by many independent journalists worldwide. It is past time that we understand who this group is and what they have done to humanity. You can learn more about Mike Harris and his work at
https://VeteransToday.com
Read the article at
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/03/10/the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia/
Note: Mike Harris wants to correct a mistake - he mistakenly stated that Sonia Sotomayor is Jewish, she is Catholic.
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https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
https://givesendgo.com/DefendingFreeSpeech
Mike Harris, Financial Editor of Veterans Today, rejoins the program to discuss his research and article titled "The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia". His research and article, which he co-authored with Dr. Preston James, catapulted the Khazarian Mafia into the consciousness of the world. The article has had over 100 million views and the Khazarian Mafia is now a concept and term used by many independent journalists worldwide. It is past time that we understand who this group is and what they have done to humanity. You can learn more about Mike Harris and his work at
https://VeteransToday.com
Read the article at
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/03/10/the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia/
Note: Mike Harris wants to correct a mistake - he mistakenly stated that Sonia Sotomayor is Jewish, she is Catholic.
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:
https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Learn more about C60 Complete at
https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete
- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
See more exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at
https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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