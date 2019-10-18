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Il est temps de voter pour La vie! La Famille! La Liberté! 30-secondes (2019)
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332 views • October 18, 2019
Introduction à la plateforme électorale 2019 du Parti de l'Héritage Chrétien: Vie, Famille et Liberté. https://www.chp.ca/fr/about/2019platform
En savoir plus sur notre site web www.chp.ca/fr
Soutenez-nous en faisant un don ici: https://www.chp.ca/accueil/faire-un-don
Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
En savoir plus sur notre site web www.chp.ca/fr
Soutenez-nous en faisant un don ici: https://www.chp.ca/accueil/faire-un-don
Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
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