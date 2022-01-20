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1/19/2022 Miles Guo: There is no way back for Xi Jinping，Jiang Zemin, Meng Jianzhu, Wang Qishan, and Yang Jiechi set up a trap for Xi, turning him into the most hated person of the 95 million CCP members