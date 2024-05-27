Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Col Douglas Macgregor | Over Half Million Children disappear a year in the USA
channel image
GalacticStorm
2255 Subscribers
Shop now
96 views
Published a day ago

Our Country Our Choice · We have over half a million American children missing every year. We have illegal immigrants crossing the border with children that aren’t even theirs. Yet, we have no federal agency tracking this or helping them.


@OCOCReport

https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1795124856180142087

Keywords
col douglas macgregorour country our choicechild trafficking human trafficking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket