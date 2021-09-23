Rubber Bullets & Tear Gas for Melbourne Vax Mandate Protesters

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State Premier Dan Andrews condemned the "terrible behavior" as the West Bridge Gate was shutdown in manic scenes.
The industry has been suspended for two weeks, as workers fight back against mandatory Covid vaccines.