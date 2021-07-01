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Kyle Kemper - Full Interview | The Awakening 3
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322 views • July 01, 2021
Pastors arrested, Churches seized, business owners locked out and charged, censorship bills passed, what is really happening to Canada?
We sat down with Kyle Kemper, who is actually Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother to get his take on these subjects and so much more!
We sat down with Kyle Kemper, who is actually Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother to get his take on these subjects and so much more!
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