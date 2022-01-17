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Yuri Bezmenov: KGB defector's warning to the West
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156 views • January 17, 2022
This clip is an old one but nevertheless worth repeating for those who haven't seen it. It was sourced from the Vigilant Citizen site linked below. The second link is a chilling wake up call which relates to the goals of Communism and how they've been progressing across the Western world.
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/ex-kgb-explains-the-four-stages-of-ideological-subversion-its-all-happening-now-video/
https://vigilantcitizen.com/vc-resources/how-this-1963-list-of-communist-goals-is-becoming-a-reality-right-before-our-eyes/
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/ex-kgb-explains-the-four-stages-of-ideological-subversion-its-all-happening-now-video/
https://vigilantcitizen.com/vc-resources/how-this-1963-list-of-communist-goals-is-becoming-a-reality-right-before-our-eyes/
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