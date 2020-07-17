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Why we need to fight ........"Its just a mask?"
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41 views • July 17, 2020
13 marches in 13 Canadian cities!
MARCH to UNMASK (Toronto)
https://www.facebook.com/events/3350025518353513/
March to Unmask (Vancouver)
https://www.facebook.com/A-March-to-Unmask-Vancouver-100650505055255/?eid=ARB1NfxTqI73bXPZ_MyK45fKIU9z7r1AcRCzzO-2mJJPAHBVFM_xX2whKd2bh7f9IzbwS1wEQVH_G4KE
March to Unmask (Cornwall)
https://www.facebook.com/events/309396806862281/
Stop Mandatory Face Masks
https://www.randyhilliermpp.com/petition_facemasks?fbclid=IwAR2odNY6kw7Q75ZoUF3nTmk9vc09z-XnO04gc27dige9dWj8CCszSgwsPLw
It’s Just A Mask (The United Spot)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXUtsft0Z74
OPP shoot man dead hours after mask dispute leads to alleged assault
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/fatal-haliburton-shooting-siu-1.5650761?fbclid=IwAR0B_iMHDxzl4qx96oV2kGAnyUjqYzzV1Aq4ejL55SfLWNXpAQz5ZhupsWE
MARCH to UNMASK (Toronto)
https://www.facebook.com/events/3350025518353513/
March to Unmask (Vancouver)
https://www.facebook.com/A-March-to-Unmask-Vancouver-100650505055255/?eid=ARB1NfxTqI73bXPZ_MyK45fKIU9z7r1AcRCzzO-2mJJPAHBVFM_xX2whKd2bh7f9IzbwS1wEQVH_G4KE
March to Unmask (Cornwall)
https://www.facebook.com/events/309396806862281/
Stop Mandatory Face Masks
https://www.randyhilliermpp.com/petition_facemasks?fbclid=IwAR2odNY6kw7Q75ZoUF3nTmk9vc09z-XnO04gc27dige9dWj8CCszSgwsPLw
It’s Just A Mask (The United Spot)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXUtsft0Z74
OPP shoot man dead hours after mask dispute leads to alleged assault
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/fatal-haliburton-shooting-siu-1.5650761?fbclid=IwAR0B_iMHDxzl4qx96oV2kGAnyUjqYzzV1Aq4ejL55SfLWNXpAQz5ZhupsWE
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