Calvinism vs. Catholicism? with Jim McCarthy (Part 1)
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
168 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 24 hours ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/calvinism-vs-catholicism-jim-mccarthy-part-1

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Gary: Welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7, a radio ministry of The Berean Call with T. A. McMahon. I’m Gary Carmichael. Thanks for being here! In today’s program, Tom begins a two-part series with guest Jim McCarthy. Here’s TBC executive director, Tom McMahon.


Tom: Thanks, Gary. As Gary mentioned, our topic for today is Calvinism. It’s a theology, a belief system, that’s had an impact on Christianity for about 500 years, depending who’s credited for starting it off. Since the theology is named after John Calvin, and based upon much of his writing, few would argue against starting with him. And of course, he lived from 1509-1564. Our guest, who will discuss the subject, is Jim McCarthy. He’s the author of a number of books including John Calvin Goes to Berkeley. His other books include: The Gospel according to Rome, which, in my view - and I’ve told you this many times, Jim - in my view it’s the best book out there for a view on Catholicism from a biblical perspective. And Jim, like myself, grew up in a Roman Catholic family, and, I should add, an extended Catholic family that included aunts who were nuns and uncles who were priests. Now I mention that because Jim’s books supply information regarding the experiential side of his former faith, which to me is a major part of the practice of Roman Catholicism. Jim’s ministry is Good News for Catholics. He’s also very much involved in a discipleship program, primarily for young adult Christians.


Jim, welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7.


Jim: Thank you, Tom, it’s always good being with you.



Video Posting


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos


Social Posting


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

X: https://x.com/thebereancall

Keywords
catholicismcalvinismberean calljim mccarthy
