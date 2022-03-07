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The Vox Report: The Vox Report: The Truth About The Ukraine War
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77 views • March 07, 2022
The Vox Report: The Truth About The Ukraine War
Video Source (Harry Vox) BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zxjm9GybJk7e/
Nothing is ever as it appears. And nothing is accidental - if it happens, it was made to happen. Powerful forces are in the background as always cashing in on our collective human suffering. In Ukraine everything is going as planned - by the Jewish banking cartels.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Video Source (Harry Vox) BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zxjm9GybJk7e/
Nothing is ever as it appears. And nothing is accidental - if it happens, it was made to happen. Powerful forces are in the background as always cashing in on our collective human suffering. In Ukraine everything is going as planned - by the Jewish banking cartels.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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