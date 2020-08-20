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ZOOM: Prayer, Pastor Day's dreams, Mark's 2 words from the Lord, dreams, covid hoax, Derecho
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29 views • August 20, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WLAfMKRFYA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IalLYvN2lQs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_inrAcoz_vw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qGq2KTYGjA&;feature=youtu.be
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8SrU-EgVf4
Zoom music credits to : https://www.bensound.com
THE BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT Music by Pat Moehring accomplished orchestra pianist, Executive Director for the Charlotte Civic Orchestra.
MY OTHER PLATFORMS:
All news links on my UGEtube video. YT gave me a strike for not using their approved news media.
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WGON
PLEASE DONATE TO OUR OUTREACH MINISTRY TO HELP THOSE WHO ARE SICK: PAYPAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_donations&;business=75VELCJX5GSHC¤cy_code=USD&source=url
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
zoom.us for the computer and the app store for zoom cloud to use on your smart phone. You can find me on zoom using my email addy: [email protected]. Our sessions are teachings, preaching, and fellowshipping.
https://usa.life/WGONews this is a Facebook type social media
I’m also on Parler with two accounts, WGON and linkirb
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IalLYvN2lQs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_inrAcoz_vw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qGq2KTYGjA&;feature=youtu.be
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8SrU-EgVf4
Zoom music credits to : https://www.bensound.com
THE BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT Music by Pat Moehring accomplished orchestra pianist, Executive Director for the Charlotte Civic Orchestra.
MY OTHER PLATFORMS:
All news links on my UGEtube video. YT gave me a strike for not using their approved news media.
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WGON
PLEASE DONATE TO OUR OUTREACH MINISTRY TO HELP THOSE WHO ARE SICK: PAYPAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_donations&;business=75VELCJX5GSHC¤cy_code=USD&source=url
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
zoom.us for the computer and the app store for zoom cloud to use on your smart phone. You can find me on zoom using my email addy: [email protected]. Our sessions are teachings, preaching, and fellowshipping.
https://usa.life/WGONews this is a Facebook type social media
I’m also on Parler with two accounts, WGON and linkirb
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net
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