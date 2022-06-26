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https://gnews.org/post/pd1v2de5
06/24/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough suggests that the CCP Virus vaccination is similar to a Russian Roulette, indicating some people get ineffective vaccines do not cause side effect while some people get vaccines that contain “messenger RNA coding for the lethal Wuhan spike protein”, which “injures organs and in fact causes death”