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Case Closed: How Galatians Chapter Two Ends the Debate Over Gospels
First Bible Network
First Bible Network
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68 views • January 16, 2022
The four gospels you know about officially have anonymous authors. But one apostle stepped up and took ownership of the one you never heard of - until right now. In today's episode we dig deep into the apostolic fight over the Gospel of the Lord. Galatians shows you a fork in the road and all Christians must choose only one path. Choose wisely.

Episode links:

Why (and how) the First Christians Quashed 600 Hebrew Laws

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YkSpGLwEUQ

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org

https://www.marcionitechurch.org

https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/news.html

The best site to interact with others interested in the Marcionite Christian Church is through the Tor site (requires Tor browser). http://4nbfnxffepab67rley5u4xk6n56dy2b42a7265aypai3f6tpv3jlffad.onion
Keywords
gospelchristiangalatians
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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