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Case Closed: How Galatians Chapter Two Ends the Debate Over Gospels
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68 views • January 16, 2022
The four gospels you know about officially have anonymous authors. But one apostle stepped up and took ownership of the one you never heard of - until right now. In today's episode we dig deep into the apostolic fight over the Gospel of the Lord. Galatians shows you a fork in the road and all Christians must choose only one path. Choose wisely.
Episode links:
Why (and how) the First Christians Quashed 600 Hebrew Laws
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YkSpGLwEUQ
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/news.html
The best site to interact with others interested in the Marcionite Christian Church is through the Tor site (requires Tor browser). http://4nbfnxffepab67rley5u4xk6n56dy2b42a7265aypai3f6tpv3jlffad.onion
Episode links:
Why (and how) the First Christians Quashed 600 Hebrew Laws
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YkSpGLwEUQ
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/news.html
The best site to interact with others interested in the Marcionite Christian Church is through the Tor site (requires Tor browser). http://4nbfnxffepab67rley5u4xk6n56dy2b42a7265aypai3f6tpv3jlffad.onion
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