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Senator: "I feel so lucky to be fully vaccinated" Killed by VAXX -- VICTORIA AUSTRALIA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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475 views • March 12, 2022
Victorian Labor senator Kimberley Kitching died suddenly, today in Melbourne.
###
Tweet #1
Kimberley Kitching
@kimbakit
Replying to @ccmfcl and @SenSHenderson I'm vaxxed, and from what I've read and heard practically all MPs are.
I even wore my favourite T-shirt and put up a pic of the occasion.
1:08 pm • 22 Sep 21 • Twitter Web App
###
Tweet #2
Kimberley Kitching
29 Jul 2021
I feel so lucky* to be fully vaccinated from corona virus as of today. Thank you to Nurse Janet for being so nice.
Please go and get it done, for your health and peace of mind, for your loved ones and your country. #auspol #luckycountry
###

SOURCES:
https://t.me/covid_vaccine_injuries/17792
https://openvaers.com/covid-data

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propagandagenocidecriminalsnwosheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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