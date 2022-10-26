Faction is Death to Liberty

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We were warned. A faction-first mentality only guarantees tyranny. And it has certainly helped give us the largest government in history today. But it’s not just dangerous to liberty - it also destroys social harmony.
Path to Liberty: Oct 26, 2022
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