Faction is Death to Liberty
Tenth Amendment Center
Published a month ago |

We were warned. A faction-first mentality only guarantees tyranny. And it has certainly helped give us the largest government in history today. But it’s not just dangerous to liberty - it also destroys social harmony.


Path to Liberty: Oct 26, 2022


freedomlibertyconstitutiontruthhistorylibertarianfounderspolitical parties10th amendmentfactions

