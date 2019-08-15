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San Francisco, Santa Clara County sue Trump admin over green card rule
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3 views • August 15, 2019
Antonio Garza, former U.S. ambassador to Mexico, discusses how San Francisco and Santa Clara County are suing the Trump administration over its new green card rule. Garza also reacts to the attack on an ICE office in San Antonio.
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