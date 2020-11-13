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Covid PCR test looks for a chromosome common to all humans
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177 views • November 13, 2020
Since a SARS-COV2 virus has never been fully sequenced, the rtPCR test only tests for small fragments of RNA which are thought to be viral in origin. But those same fragments are commonly found from non-viral sources. This is causing a huge rate of false positives in people who are not sick and asymptomatic.
Even more dangerous is the fact that if a Covid vaccine causes your immune system to attack your own chromosomes as it were a virus, you will suffer a novel autoimmune condition that doctors could not cure, as DNA damage is passed on to each subsequent generation of cells.
Even more dangerous is the fact that if a Covid vaccine causes your immune system to attack your own chromosomes as it were a virus, you will suffer a novel autoimmune condition that doctors could not cure, as DNA damage is passed on to each subsequent generation of cells.
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