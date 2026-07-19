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THE DESTINY OF THE HUMAN RACE Part 2: The Purpose of the Creation
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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Why does humanity exist? The answer is found in eternity past with the creation of angels. The Earth was once ruled by Lucifer, who served as a regent before his rebellion against God. The first chapter of Genesis records the original creation and the Earth’s subsequent replenishment after the war in heaven.

Passages in Isaiah, Ezekiel, and Revelation describe Lucifer’s exalted position, fall through pride, and ultimate judgment. Although the Bible does not describe a formal trial, Jesus revealed that the Lake of Fire was specifically prepared for the Devil and the fallen angels that joined his failed insurrection.

Humanity was created to demonstrate God’s righteousness to the angelic realm, and when Adam sinned, spiritual death passed to all his descendants. This is why the Bible describes Jesus as the Lamb slain before the foundation of the world. The Godhead knew what was going to happen before it did.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2026/RLJ-2049.pdf

RLJ-2049 -- JANUARY 11, 2026

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https://rljc-eaec.org/

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jesusrevelationgenesisadamfallen angelsezekielisaiahlucifers rebellion
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