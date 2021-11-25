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Coach Dave LIVE | 11-25-21 | HUMBLE THANKSGIVING
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10 views • November 25, 2021
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dave.daubenmire/videos/4753948461338673
Coach Dave Live Events: https://coachdavelive.com/event
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqfAz0zX7E4
GettysBurg Address: http://www.abrahamlincolnonline.org/lincoln/speeches/gettysburg.htm
Bible Verse: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=romans+5&;version=KJV
Democrat doc: file:///C:/Users/GLaDOS/Desktop/How%20many%20coal.pdf
Encouraging Angels: https://www.encouragingangels.org/new-blog/2021/11/24/e7beaiwe9nauadwa3g980qt2fhaoni
Rumble: https://www.encouragingangels.org/new-blog/2021/11/24/e7beaiwe9nauadwa3g980qt2fhaoni
Coach Dave Live Events: https://coachdavelive.com/event
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqfAz0zX7E4
GettysBurg Address: http://www.abrahamlincolnonline.org/lincoln/speeches/gettysburg.htm
Bible Verse: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=romans+5&;version=KJV
Democrat doc: file:///C:/Users/GLaDOS/Desktop/How%20many%20coal.pdf
Encouraging Angels: https://www.encouragingangels.org/new-blog/2021/11/24/e7beaiwe9nauadwa3g980qt2fhaoni
Rumble: https://www.encouragingangels.org/new-blog/2021/11/24/e7beaiwe9nauadwa3g980qt2fhaoni
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