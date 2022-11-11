Stew Peters: Election Fraud EXPOSED; Australia Forces mRNA Vaxx On LIVESTOCK. Ryan Orudzuk joins to expose the tricks and coercion tactics used to mass-vaccinate EVERYONE. Now, Ryan and his movement are standing up, and suing the Canadian government for the vaccine mandates!

Naomi Wolfe joins to detail how digitally counted votes are NOT accurate, and the tactics used to rig elections.

RSV has been sweeping the whole country this year. It’s much, much more dangerous to children than COVID

Pfizer has jumped onto the scene, pushing a new anti-RSV vaccine.

Australia has been obsessed with injecting as much of the population as possible with covid vaccines. But their efforts aren’t limited to human beings. Right now, the Australian government is expediting a roll-out of mRNA vaccines for cattle.

