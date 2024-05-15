Create New Account
Candidate for Port Huron City Council & Owner of Polly's Place, Julian Ruck
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Julian Ruck, founder of "Polly's Place" garden and a candidate for Port Huron City council, talks with Eileen about his decision to run. His number one reason is to end food insecurity which is why he is a promoter of urban gardening.  He also believes that his education and experience make him uniquely qualified.


Follow Julian on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/691610747638877/user/565433906/


Follow Polly's Place on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084429985146


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

Keywords
mayorcandidateurban gardeningeileen teschliving exponentiallyport huron city counciljames freedcity managerpauline reppjulian ruckpollys place

