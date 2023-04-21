https://gettr.com/post/p2ez17z55ce

4/19/2023 【Nicole with Grant on RAV】 On one hand, the FBI arrested Mr. Guo on charges of fraud, while on the other hand, they labeled him as "Victim 1" in the indictment against the CCP secret police. Does this mean that the FBI has two competing factions operating at the same time?

#realamericasvoice #freemilesguo #CCPsecretpolice #freeyvettewang





4/19/2023 【妮可接受RAV格兰特采访】联邦调查局一方面声称郭先生诈骗而将他拘捕，另一方面在指控中共秘密警察的指控书上将郭先生标注为“1号受害人”，难道联邦调查局有两个相互对抗的派系在同时运作？

#真实美国之音 #释放郭文贵 #中共秘密警察 #释放王雁平





