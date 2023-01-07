Create New Account
Platinum is the Winner in 2022

Precious metals had a very mixed performance in 2022. Without the last quarter of the year, the results may have been different.

Platinum was the best performing precious metal, with a nearly 11% increase in value over the year. Silver was the next best performer, with a 3% increase. Gold remained flat for the year, while palladium saw a decrease of about 6%.

