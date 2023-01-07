Platinum is the Winner in 2022 | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Precious metals had a very mixed performance in 2022. Without the last quarter of the year, the results may have been different.

Platinum was the best performing precious metal, with a nearly 11% increase in value over the year. Silver was the next best performer, with a 3% increase. Gold remained flat for the year, while palladium saw a decrease of about 6%.

Watch this video on Platinum is the Winner in 2022, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Platinum is the Winner in 2022.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join