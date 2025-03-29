Don't pay attention at the evil at Your feet instead You better look up?

Music by Send Rain

Num 21:5 And the people spake against God, and against Moses, Wherefore have ye brought us up out of Egypt to die in the wilderness? for there is no bread, neither is there any water; and our soul loatheth this light bread.





They were gotten deeper and deeper into trouble but when they brought up the manna (Christ), that was the final straw that broke the camels back.





Num 21:6 And the LORD sent fiery serpents among the people, and they bit the people; and much people of Israel died.





All the sudden serpents came at them from every direction, and they were poisonous and the people started to drop like flies.





Num 21:7 Therefore the people came to Moses, and said, We have sinned, for we have spoken against the LORD, and against thee; pray unto the LORD, that he take away the serpents from us. And Moses prayed for the people.





Yep, we blew it again, the people complain, God punishes them, Moses intercedes, God relents, a continuous cycle.





Num 21:8 And the LORD said unto Moses, Make thee a fiery serpent, and set it upon a pole: and it shall come to pass, that every one that is bitten, when he looketh upon it, shall live. 21:9 And Moses made a serpent of brass, and put it upon a pole, and it came to pass, that if a serpent had bitten any man, when he beheld the serpent of brass, he lived. (Medical Emblem)





