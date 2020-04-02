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Dr. Birx Finally Goes Right at the U.S. Media and China for Lying
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34 views • April 02, 2020
Posted at 10:00 am on April 1, 2020 by Bonchie
This has been a long time coming. I understand the notion that figures like Dr. Deborah Birx should remain apolitical, and they should, but it’s not “political” to tell the truth about China lying and the U.S. media choosing to play useful idiots in response.
Source: https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2020/04/01/dr.-birx-finally-goes-right-at-the-u.s.-media-and-china-for-lying
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
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This has been a long time coming. I understand the notion that figures like Dr. Deborah Birx should remain apolitical, and they should, but it’s not “political” to tell the truth about China lying and the U.S. media choosing to play useful idiots in response.
Source: https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2020/04/01/dr.-birx-finally-goes-right-at-the-u.s.-media-and-china-for-lying
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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