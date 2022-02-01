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We cannot trust our governments and our politicians
Covid Times
Covid Times
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31 views • February 01, 2022
⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH
⁣BQQQQQQQM DANGEROUS PCR TEST EXPOSED - THOUGHTS? https://bit.ly/3Ashz2v
⁣THE DOCTORS AND NURSES HAVE BEEN SILENCED https://bit.ly/3AsLmbz
World Freedom rally in Washington DC ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ https://bit.ly/3tZhH8y
The virus does not spread asymptomatically https://bit.ly/3Iyv0Rp
YOU CANT HANDLE THE TRUTH, CAN YOU? https://bit.ly/3Au4WEd
Peter McCullough at the Washington protest against covid mandates https://bit.ly/3KGRnGd
Klaus Schwab in 2015 talking about his plans to use vaccines to change our DNA https://bit.ly/3G18ajw
SHIT STARTING TO HIT THE FAN https://bit.ly/3KM7nXF
STUDENT MOCKS INSANE ADULTS https://bit.ly/35fsdOJ
Damage to School Children Masks https://bit.ly/3nQeDI2
children leaving stuffed animals wearing face masks on school steps https://bit.ly/3tRt1DF
99 Percent of The World's Population Are Worse Off Now Than before the Pandemic https://bit.ly/3rITqRf
THE GREAT CULLING (DR RIMA LAIBOW) https://bit.ly/3nMyMid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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