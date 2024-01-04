Quarantine Abs | My 8 Minute Go-To Cinch Waist Workout

Hi Peaches!!
These are some of my favorite ab exercises I've put into a quick workout that you can do 2-3 rounds of, if one round is too easy.
I've been doing this ab workout 3 days a week during quarantine. On days I feel good i'll do it 3-4 rounds. On days my body is more tired sometimes I only do 2 rounds.
Make sure to push yourself but stay within your limits! Remember to listen to your body, you know it best.
The Workout: Exercise 1 Elevated Crunches - 1 Min REST - 15 secs Exercise 2 Bent Tow Taps - 1 Min REST - 15 secs Exercise 3 Reverse Crunches - 1 Min REST - 15 secs Exercise 4 Bicycle Kicks REST - 15 secs Exercise 5 Russian Twists - 1 Min REST - 15 secs Exercise 6 Leg Raise - 30 secs REST 15 Exercise 7 Superwoman’s - 30 secs
