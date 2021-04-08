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Right Answers - What is the conservative answer: transgenderism, wokeism, & American disintegration
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54 views • April 08, 2021
Greg Gutfeld, Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck, & Ben Shapiro deliver REMARKABLE answers to the many issues facing The United States and conservatives today! We don't need to fear questions! Meet them HEAD ON and have the tools to answer confidently!
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Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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